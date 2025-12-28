Will ‘overweight equity’ bets pay-off in 2026? The answer is with AI

The momentum around artificial intelligence (AI), inflation trends and interest rate decisions by global central banks would be the driving forces for equities. UBS expects global equities to rise by around 15% by the end of 2026. “Our positive views on US tech and US equities are core drivers, but we also expect performance from the health care, utilities, and banking sectors, as well as in Europe, Japan, China, and emerging markets,” it said. UBS expects S&P500 earnings per share (EPS) to rise 11% in 2025 and 10% in 2026, supporting near-term upside in the US market. On the flipside, watch out for AI bubble risks.