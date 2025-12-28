Will ‘overweight equity’ bets pay-off in 2026? The answer is with AI

Trade wars and geopolitical tensions led investors towards safe-haven assets gold and precious metal silver in 2025. They fetched exponential returns of 85% and 165%, respectively, on the Multi Commodity Exchange, widely overshadowing global equities. The MSCI World Index is up around 21%. But easing interest rates globally and thus, lower cost of financing, along with better economic growth prospects, could be tailwinds for equities in 2026. In December, global fund managers’ equity allocation rose to a net 42% overweight—highest since December 2024, showed the latest BofA Securities survey. This optimism stems from global growth and corporate profit expectations rising to the highest level since 2021.
Trade wars and geopolitical tensions led investors towards safe-haven assets gold and precious metal silver in 2025. They fetched exponential returns of 85% and 165%, respectively, on the Multi Commodity Exchange, widely overshadowing global equities. The MSCI World Index is up around 21%. But easing interest rates globally and thus, lower cost of financing, along with better economic growth prospects, could be tailwinds for equities in 2026. In December, global fund managers’ equity allocation rose to a net 42% overweight—highest since December 2024, showed the latest BofA Securities survey. This optimism stems from global growth and corporate profit expectations rising to the highest level since 2021.
The momentum around artificial intelligence (AI), inflation trends and interest rate decisions by global central banks would be the driving forces for equities. UBS expects global equities to rise by around 15% by the end of 2026. “Our positive views on US tech and US equities are core drivers, but we also expect performance from the health care, utilities, and banking sectors, as well as in Europe, Japan, China, and emerging markets,” it said. UBS expects S&P500 earnings per share (EPS) to rise 11% in 2025 and 10% in 2026, supporting near-term upside in the US market. On the flipside, watch out for AI bubble risks.
The momentum around artificial intelligence (AI), inflation trends and interest rate decisions by global central banks would be the driving forces for equities. UBS expects global equities to rise by around 15% by the end of 2026. “Our positive views on US tech and US equities are core drivers, but we also expect performance from the health care, utilities, and banking sectors, as well as in Europe, Japan, China, and emerging markets,” it said. UBS expects S&P500 earnings per share (EPS) to rise 11% in 2025 and 10% in 2026, supporting near-term upside in the US market. On the flipside, watch out for AI bubble risks.
In the Asia ex-Japan pack, the AI theme will determine how foreign investors allocate funds. The year 2026 will likely serve as a pivotal year when investors will seek more evidence of substantial AI investments translating into meaningful productivity gains and return on investment improvements for both the broader economy and major capital expenditure spenders, said Nomura Global Markets Research. “This assessment will determine whether current AI spending levels can be sustained through the latter half of 2026F and beyond, and whether performance divergence between Asia’s AI "haves" (Korea and parts of HK/China equities) and "have-nots " (India and Asean markets) will persist,” it added.
Recovery path
A scenario of a weak US dollar generally bodes well for emerging market (EM) economies and their equity markets. Meanwhile, India—a regular favourite among Asian equities—was a laggard. The MSCI India index rose 8% versus nearly 30% returns each by the MSCI Asia ex-Japan and MSCI Emerging Markets indices in 2025 so far. This underperformance was a fallout of lacklustre earnings show, stretched valuations at the start of 2025 and persistent selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). Through the course of the year, a slew of measures were undertaken to repair the fatigue in consumption, such as interest rate reductions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), income tax cuts, and the goods and services tax (GST) rate rationalisation. These are expected to propel earnings growth. Any progress on the US-India trade is also seen as a positive catalyst for Indian equities, removing a key overhang.
- Fund managers are at their most bullish on equities since late 2024, moving away from the safe-haven dominance of gold and silver.
- The year 2026 is the ‘prove-it’ year where AI investments must translate into tangible productivity gains to sustain current valuations.
- In 2025, India severely underperformed the broader EM index due to high valuations and weak earnings.
- Tax cuts and RBI rate reductions are expected to trigger an earnings recovery in India throughout 2026.
- India remains expensive at 25 times forward P/E, making it a ‘growth play’ while China remains the ‘value play’ at 15 times.
According to Standard Chartered, the earnings downgrade cycle in India has bottomed out, and forward earnings expectations are increasingly robust. It expects Indian companies to deliver a higher 12-month forward EPS growth, at 15.5% versus 10.5% for Chinese companies. Fund managers surveyed by BofA were mildly overweight on India in December, as they see India likely serving as a diversification play against AI-driven markets. That said, competition (in terms of foreign fund allocation) from Chinese equities, which are available at a cheaper valuation, remains. The MSCI China index is trading at 15x one-year forward price-to-earnings versus 25x for MSCI India.