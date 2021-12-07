Santa may skip stock market this Christmas

With inflation rearing its ugly head, many central banks have started to hike interest rates. For instance, Brazil has raised its policy rate for the sixth time since March and by a massive 150 basis points in October. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. Russia, Hungary and Chile are other examples. As far as the key US Federal Reserve is concerned, the central bank has already indicated that it will soon withdraw stimulus measures and start hiking rates by mid-2022. For Indian investors, the upcoming monetary policy meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 8 December is crucial in-terms of interest rate decision as well as commentary on inflation.