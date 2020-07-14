MUMBAI: The Bank of America Securities' latest global fund managers' survey showed that even though deployment of cash has increased, investors remain cautious. "Cash up to 4.9% from 4.7%...well down from April/May, but still on the high side, 10-year average is 4.7%," said the survey report. This increase was led by institutional investors.

A large number of respondents, around 71%, still think that the stock market is overvalued. This shouldn’t be a surprise given that global equities have rallied driven by massive liquidity pumped by central banks world over. Even though equities do not seem to be bothered by the rising number of coronavirus cases, money managers see a second wave of infections as a top tail risk. This is followed by the US elections.

As for growth expectations, respondents raised global growth expectations by another 11 percentage points to net 72%. This is the highest level since January 2014. Around 36%--the highest figure recorded--of respondents expect the global economy to get "a lot stronger".

As expectations of an economic turnaround get stronger, inflation expectations have also risen. The survey showed that 37% of respondents see higher global consumer price inflation in the next 12 months, but only 5% said inflation will be "a lot higher".

Meanwhile, allocation to commodities was the highest in July since 2011. Net 12% of respondents said they were overweight on commodities. Also, a big jump was seen in European equity exposure driven by the European Union's fiscal policies. The percentage of investors expecting the euro to appreciate also rose in July.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated