Global fund managers’ survey: Earnings recovery expectation highest since 2009

One, for the first time since February more respondents said the global economy is in an early-cycle phase rather than a recession, showed the survey. According to Goldman Sachs, usually, improvement in economic outlook trickles down to earnings estimates. “Our economists have recently made upward revisions to their economic forecasts and it is likely that analysts’ expectations will follow. This is typically what we see in the early stages of a recovery from a bear market," it said in a report on 7 September.