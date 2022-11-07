Global Health IPO: The public issue worth ₹2,205.57 crore opened for subscription on 3rd November 2022 and it will remain open for bidder till 7th November 2022. This means today is the last date for applying to the initial public offering (IPO). On third day of subscription by 11:52 AM, the public issue has been subscribed 1.10 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 0.42 times. The QIB portion of the public issue has been subscribed 1.64 times while NII portion has been subscribed 1.94 times. As subscription of the issue is going to close today, grey market is also signaling about the IPO. According to market observers, shares of Medanta hospital operator Global Health Global Health is available at a premium of ₹16, which is ₹3 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium (GMP) of ₹13.

