Wary global investors lose appetite for risk, equities

This would spell more trouble for Indian stocks. “A sustained retail inflation above 8% would have a bearing on economic activity and should worry market participants. Our analysis shows that if CPI inflation were to breach the 8% mark, the India story will deteriorate and India’s valuation premium will see a meaningful de-rating," said Jitendra Gohil, head of India equity research, Credit Suisse. Another fallout could be accelerated selling of Indian stocks by foreign institutional investors. Gohil expects inflation to start falling gradually, but if that doesn’t happen India could see further outflows, he said.