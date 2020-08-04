Global manufacturing PMI rises above 50 in July as jobs continue to decline

Commenting on the data, Olya Borichevska, global economist at JPMorgan, said: “The July PMI indicates that the recovery which began in May continued into mid-summer. Many of the PMI components reached their pre-pandemic levels for the first time in July including output and new orders. The employment PMI has not recovered suggesting labor markets will take longer to improve. Still, to fully recoup the losses sustained in the first half of the year will still take some time, especially if the recovery is knocked off course by any future re-tightening of restrictions."