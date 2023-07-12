Markets
Global recession fears: What sets India's economy apart from the rest?
Summary
- A series of high-frequency indicators, such as manufacturing data, capex from state and central governments, and tax receipts, both direct and indirect, have been on an uptick recently. These all bolster the health and promise of India's economic landscape
Indian equities have been upbeat as foreign institutional investors have remained net buyers of local shares since March. The Indian economy seems relatively better placed than peers amid fears of a global recession and more interest rate hikes by central banks of developed economies.
