Global recession fears: What sets India's economy apart from the rest?

“We believe there is a key driver at the heart of this exuberance - lower commodity prices. Oil alone has an impressive sensitivity to growth," said economists at HSBC Global Research in a recent report. “We find that for every USD10/barrel fall in oil prices, gross domestic product (GDP) growth rises by 0.2ppt. Oil prices averaged cUSD100/b in FY23. If it remains at the current level of cUSD75/b, that would imply a $25/b fall in prices, leading to a 0.5ppt increase in growth," added the report.