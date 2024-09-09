Godrej Consumer is making the right moves, but the positives are priced-in
Summary
- Godrej Consumer is simplifying its operations and entering new categories, including pet care. Despite headwinds like palm oil inflation, GCPL expects continued volume growth and on Monday hit a 52-week high.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd’s (GCPL) investors are sitting on handsome gains with the stock rising 46% over the past year, steeper than the Nifty FMCG index’s 23% gain. The fast-moving consumer goods company is taking steps in the right direction, including continuous simplification of its business by reducing its stock-keeping units (SKUs, or product lines) and processes.