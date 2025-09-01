Godrej Consumer must deliver on growth in FY26 to sustain stock valuation
As the management sets ambitious targets for FY26 amidst palm oil inflation challenges, the company's strategic shifts aim to recover margins and boost Ebitda growth.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd’s (GCPL) base coming off a soft FY25 only raises the stakes for this year. The company’s FY25 India volumes rose 5% year-on-year against a high single-digit aspiration. Consolidated revenue grew 2%, margins contracted and the soaps portfolio in the personal care segment remained a drag.