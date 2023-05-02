Why Street is miffed with GCPL’s new deal

To be sure, this announcement comes at a time when GCPL is yet to see a significant improvement in its existing businesses. Given that the deal is in a different category compared to GCPL’s core business, lack of concrete results may come as a big disappointment. “The issue in case of such M&A is —if the outcome is different from the thesis, it can take a fair amount of management bandwidth to turn around," said Jefferies. They added, “Investors would have liked to see this (or any other) deal once there was a decisive turnaround in the base business, particularly India household insecticides & Indonesia."