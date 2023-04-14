In the past year, shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) have appreciated as much as 22.5%. In fact, the stock touched a new 52-week high of ₹979.95 apiece on Thursday.

One reason for the optimism has been the softening of prices of inputs such as palm oil and crude oil. Against this backdrop, GCPL expects double-digit Ebitda growth for the March quarter (Q4FY23). Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Going ahead, a continued recovery in the Indonesia business and improving margin performance in the Godrej Africa, US, and Middle East (GAUM) segment can further boost investor sentiments. As such, a key worry for GCPL’s investors has been the muted margin performance in its GAUM segment.

While this vertical formed 26% of consolidated revenue in the nine months ended December (9MFY23), the share of Ebit stood at only about 6%. Ebit is earnings before interest and tax.

Under the leadership of Mr Dharnesh Gordhon, who was appointed as the CEO of GCPL GAUM in April 2020, the division has witnessed a meaningful improvement in revenue growth, said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 11 April. GAUM’s revenue grew by nearly 8% in FY21, 22% in FY22 and by 14% in 9MFY23.

However, this has not been reflected in margin improvement owing to factors such as crude inflation and adverse currency movements. If it were not for these headwinds, GAUM’s Ebit margin would have been around 9-10%, estimate Kotak analysts. For perspective, in 9MFY23, the Ebit margin stood at 4%.

What is more, the vertical is expected to see a relatively dull Q4 on account of elections and demonetization in Nigeria. GCPL in its quarterly update said that the GAUM segment is likely to clock higher than mid-single-digit sales growth in constant currency terms. This compares to double-digit growth over the previous 11 quarters.

“Short-term macro-headwinds aside (elections and demonetisation in Nigeria), we believe that GAUM business has the potential to boost GCPL’s earnings growth over the next couple of years," said the Kotak report.

Meanwhile, GCPL’s consolidated volume is likely to grow by mid-single-digit in Q4. The momentum in the company’s India business, which forms the largest portion of revenue and Ebit is strong. GCPL expects to report double-digit volume and value growth in Q4. In the half year ending September, volume fell year-on-year, while the measure was up 3% in Q3. Further, the Indonesia business is recovering gradually, which is a plus.

To be sure, investors are likely to watch the pace of recovery in the Indonesia and GAUM businesses. Commenting on the company’s outlook, analysts from Nuvama Research said, “GCPL’s strategy of launching innovative products at disruptive price points is set to bolster growth amid tough macroeconomic conditions.

Going ahead, we expect GCPL to continue to enjoy market leadership in air fresheners. Moreover, in light of increasing marketing initiatives, we look forward to increased share gains in personal wash and hygiene (double-digit year-on-year growth in Q3) and hair care (teens year-on-year growth in Q3)."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vineetha Sampath

