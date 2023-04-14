GCPL stock at a high; all eyes on Africa business margin recovery1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 12:04 PM IST
A continued recovery in the Indonesia business and improving margin performance in the Godrej Africa, US, and Middle East segment can further boost investor sentiments
In the past year, shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) have appreciated as much as 22.5%. In fact, the stock touched a new 52-week high of ₹979.95 apiece on Thursday.
