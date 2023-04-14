GCPL stock at a high; all eyes on Africa business margin recovery

Meanwhile, GCPL’s consolidated volume is likely to grow by mid-single-digit in Q4. The momentum in the company’s India business, which forms the largest portion of revenue and Ebit is strong. GCPL expects to report double-digit volume and value growth in Q4. In the half year ending September, volume fell year-on-year, while the measure was up 3% in Q3. Further, the Indonesia business is recovering gradually, which is a plus.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}