GCPL sees growth revive in Q3 with home care business doing the heavy-lifting

In its Q3FY26 pre-quarterly update, GCPL stated that consolidated revenue (in rupee terms) would be close to double digits, driven by double-digit volume growth in the India business. Also, the India business Ebitda margin is expected to return to normalized levels, which have been in the 24-26% range, helped by favourable input costs, calibrated pricing, and operating leverage. Consolidated Ebitda growth will also be in double digits. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.