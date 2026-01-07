Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) signals a gradual consumption recovery over the next few quarters, with improving demand conditions in the December quarter (Q3FY26). Easing inflation and a better affordability after the goods and services tax rate rationalization would aid revival.
GCPL sees growth revive in Q3 with home care business doing the heavy-lifting
SummaryGCPL's Q3FY26 pre-quarterly update signals a significant turnaround, led by domestic consumption revival.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) signals a gradual consumption recovery over the next few quarters, with improving demand conditions in the December quarter (Q3FY26). Easing inflation and a better affordability after the goods and services tax rate rationalization would aid revival.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More