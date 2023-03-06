Godrej Consumer Products’ India biz to drive growth

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) is a beneficiary of the sharp fall in prices of palm oil, a key raw material for the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. This would aid in margin growth. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services note that even if GCPL spends some of the gains to shore up advertising, the company could see a healthy earnings growth of 25-30% in the next few quarters.

