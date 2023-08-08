Volumes key catalyst for Godrej Consumer Products
Summaryn its earnings call, GCPL acknowledged that it has made progress in HI but thinks that it is too early to declare success in the category in view of the expected potential.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) is maintaining the pace of increase in sales volume, clocking double-digit growth in the past two quarters. In the March quarter (Q4FY23) and Q1FY24, domestic volume growth was 11% and 12%, respectively. Here, the home care segment saw double-digit volume growth last quarter while personal care was in mid-single digits.