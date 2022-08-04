Godrej Consumer Products’ Q1 shows it is not out of the woods yet

Higher media spend also impacted Ebitda margin in Africa, the US, and in the Middle East as it dropped by 160 bps y-o-y to 8.3%. However, the momentum in sales growth, in constant currency terms, was intact at 12%. GCPL aims to tighten governance and simplify the business structure in this segment. And with this, it expects to reach double-digit Ebitda margin by 2025. A favourable mix would also aid in this endeavour, according to the company.