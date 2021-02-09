Godrej Consumer Products’ Q3 results aren’t exciting enough for investors

Meanwhile, after touching a 52-week high on 20 January 2021, the GCPL stock has declined by 7% so far. The shares are now 2% lower than its pre-covid highs seen in January 2020. Based on Bloomberg data, the stock trades at nearly 40 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022. While valuations aren’t too demanding, going ahead, a sustained improvement in performance, may help improve sentiments for the stock. Analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities point out, “The concerns in HI don’t appear to be over yet. While traction at the premium-end (electric, aerosols) is decent, GCPL continues to struggle in the mass segment. On the international front, turnaround in the Africa business has been good amidst low expectations. Indonesia business, which was seeing strong momentum till some back, has slowed down due to weak macro and higher competitive intensity." As such, the progress on turnaround in Africa remains a key moniterable for the stock.