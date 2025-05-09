Godrej Consumer’s recovery hinges on premium shift, international play
SummaryPremiumisation, international gains, and cost controls have set the stage for growth, but soaps remain a drag.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) is entering FY26 determined to boost growth beyond its soap business. The company is sharpening its focus on premium segments and strengthening its international playbook to reignite growth.
