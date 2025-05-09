Godrej Consumer’s recovery hinges on premium shift, international play

Segment-wise performance

The company’s Q4 consolidated revenues increased 6% on-year to ₹3,578 crore. India revenue was up 8% on-year, but the soaps portfolio remained a drag, led by the slowdown in urban demand. Soaps volumes fell by mid-to-high single digits, with the company rolling out high single-digit price hikes. The hit from price-volume rebalancing amid rising palm oil costs points to the scale of challenges in reviving soaps. The management expects soap category volume growth to slow to 2-3% (versus 3-4% earlier) as consumers shift from bars to liquid hand wash.