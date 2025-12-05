Godrej Consumer needs to check many boxes for earnings revival
Summary
A meaningful lift in consolidated performance hinges on stronger volume growth outside soaps, reduced pricing pressure in soaps, and improved international operations, particularly in Indonesia.
After a tepid FY24 and FY25, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) is on the cusp of a recovery, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story