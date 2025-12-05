After a tepid FY24 and FY25, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) is on the cusp of a recovery, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

High single-digit consolidated revenue growth is expected in FY26, with momentum improving to double digits in FY27. In FY25, India volumes rose 5% year-on-year even as consolidated revenue increased only 2%. Earnings, too, are forecast to strengthen, with earnings per share projected to grow 22.6% and 19.9% in FY26 and FY27, showed Bloomberg data.

Here, many factors need to fall into place. Volume growth outside soaps—already healthy in haircare and household insecticides—must begin to materially lift consolidated growth. Then, pricing pressure in soaps needs to ease as industry competition rationalizes. Third, international operations, particularly in Indonesia, must improve so that they don’t drag down overall earnings. GCPL’s revenue from Indonesia was around 14% in FY25. However, due to heightened competition, the management is expecting a sales decline in FY26; in FY27, it is expecting mid-single-digit growth, driven by volumes.

Marginal relief

Margin recovery remains a crucial swing factor. The management is confident that the India (standalone) business Ebitda margin can revive to the lower end of the 24-26% normative range in the second half of FY26 from around 21.6% and 21.7% in Q1FY26 and Q2FY26, respectively.

This would be aided by better sales leverage, cost-efficiency measures, and near-term stability in palm oil prices. These should offer some near-term relief from input-cost pressure, with margin recovery expected to be gradual rather than sharp, as the Ebitda margin is projected to inch up instead of snapping back to earlier peaks of 27-30%. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

On the demand front, goods and services tax (GST) cuts have improved consumer sentiment, but any meaningful translation into volumes is likely only from Q4FY26. Soap volumes are expected to recover in the second half as demand adjusts to earlier price hikes. The management aims for 7-8% domestic volume growth in FY26, after a 5% and 3% growth in Q1FY26 and Q2FY26, respectively. Some brokerages, however, are sceptical. Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities’ forecasts stand at 6.5%; they are conservative with 7.7% Ebitda growth forecasts for the year.

In a tight spot

Meanwhile, strategically, GCPL is attempting to broaden its growth base. It has forayed into two new categories—face wash through the Muuchstac acquisition (the No. 3 player in men’s face wash—a ₹1,000 crore category growing at 25%) and toilet cleaners under the Godrej Spic brand. These moves should reduce reliance on soap-led growth, but their contribution remains too small, for now, to materially alter near-term earnings dynamics.

In all, GCPL’s unimpressive September (Q2FY26) quarter earnings, which saw weak soap volumes, GST-related disruption, and continued softness in Indonesia and margin pressure in the India business, have raised concerns that some of CGPL’s challenges may be structural rather than cyclical.

And the stock’s muted returns mirror these concerns. Over the past year, GCPL shares are up only about 5%, materially underperforming the broader market. Moreover, the stock’s valuation is far from comforting. At around 44x times FY27 price-to-earnings, as per Bloomberg, leaving little room for disappointment.