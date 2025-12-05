Here, many factors need to fall into place. Volume growth outside soaps—already healthy in haircare and household insecticides—must begin to materially lift consolidated growth. Then, pricing pressure in soaps needs to ease as industry competition rationalizes. Third, international operations, particularly in Indonesia, must improve so that they don’t drag down overall earnings. GCPL’s revenue from Indonesia was around 14% in FY25. However, due to heightened competition, the management is expecting a sales decline in FY26; in FY27, it is expecting mid-single-digit growth, driven by volumes.