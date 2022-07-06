Godrej slips on palm oil prices2 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 12:46 AM IST
Godrej Consumer Products expects its India revenues to grow y-o-y by early double-digits in Q1FY23
Godrej Consumer Products expects its India revenues to grow y-o-y by early double-digits in Q1FY23
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) expects consolidated Ebitda margin to contract year-on-year (y-o-y), it said in its business update for the June quarter (Q1FY23). The Ebitda margin in Q1FY22 was 21.3%. The expected contraction is largely because of higher input costs, upfront marketing investments, and a weak performance in Indonesia. This also means Q1FY23 would be the fourth continuous quarter of a y-o-y drop in Ebitda margin.