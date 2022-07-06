Godrej slips on palm oil prices

Note that, shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies such as GCPL, Hindustan Unilever, and Britannia Industries have risen so far this week by about 13%, 10% and 7%, respectively. Palm oil and its derivatives are among key inputs for these companies. Even so, the current palm oil price is about 10% higher y-o-y. GCPL expects its India revenues to grow y-o-y by early double-digit in Q1FY23. The personal care segment is likely to report strong sales growth whereas the home care segment could register a low single-digit sales drop.