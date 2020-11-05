Godrej Consumer’s decent Q2 show in India gets offset by diversification

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd’s second-quarter show has been decent overall with the key India market and some other markets showing good recovery. But the high growth in revenues of 10.8% y-o-y growth did not quite impress the Street with the stock correcting marginally by about 1% post the results, due to sluggish growth in some regions such as Indonesia.

India revenues grew a decent pace of 11% year-on-year. Part of the revenue growth according to analysts is because of pent-up demand. Africa, USA and Middle East sales grew by 10%, which could also be due to some up stocking. Growth here has been on a low base, but the company is also driving new product launches in the region. The management said that it’s looking at improving margins in the next two-three years in these markets. Latin America and the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (Saarc) revenues grew by 41% year-on-year, but that is on a lower base.

However, revenue growth in Indonesia disappointed the Street coming at about 3% y-o-y in constant currency. This was due to the lockdown and social distancing norms in Indonesia. It seems like Indonesia’s sluggish has offset other regions during the quarter, which has increased the volatility in overseas earnings for GCPL. Some analysts worry that the company is excessively diversified, with some regions offsetting the good growth seen in the key Indian market at some point or the other.

Growth in India was led by impressive growth in the hygiene segment. Its soaps and hygiene category grew considerably well at about 18%. The increase in hygiene due to covid-19 is fairly evident, and could remain steady in the coming quarters.

However, one of the worries was the slower growth in household insecticides which has been at about 4%, which has been much slower than the Street was expecting. The company faced production issues in this category during the quarter, but other companies showed much more-better growth. Overall, volume growth was about 5% during the quarter, which is the same as last year.

With the gradual unlocking, the hair colour division has shown a sequential improvement. The management is also expecting better growth rates here in the coming quarters.

The higher revenue has translated into better operating leverage for GCPL. The firm has ramped up its advertising spends this quarter which has nearly doubled sequentially. Nevertheless, the firm’s operating margins came in at about 23.1%, which is higher by about 140 basis points over the year-ago period.

In the coming months, much will depend on how insecticides and hair colour segments will shape up. The stock is still trading at about 12% away from its pre-covid highs. But it’s quoting at a high valuation of about 43 times FY21 earnings, and this may be a deterrent if growth stays lumpy geographically.

