Godrej Consumer’s decent Q2 show in India gets offset by diversification

India revenues grew a decent pace of 11% year-on-year. Part of the revenue growth according to analysts is because of pent-up demand. Africa, USA and Middle East sales grew by 10%, which could also be due to some up stocking. Growth here has been on a low base, but the company is also driving new product launches in the region. The management said that it’s looking at improving margins in the next two-three years in these markets. Latin America and the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (Saarc) revenues grew by 41% year-on-year, but that is on a lower base.