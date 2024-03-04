Godrej Consumer’s getting picky about its portfolio

Meanwhile, the India business is on the growth path. In the December quarter, GCPL clocked volume growth of 5%, better than some of the FMCG peers. Further, the household insecticides (HI) business is likely to get a boost from the new launch—Goodknight Agarbatti or incense sticks. With this, the company is entering the ₹1,200 crore incense stick market, which is primarily illegal or unorganized. The product is India’s only government registered active based anti-mosquito legal agarbatti, according to GCPL. The product uses Renofluthrin molecule, which is two times more effective than any other registered molecule. In the medium term, GCPL has exclusive rights for this molecule, which gives it the upper hand thus helping it gain market share. Also, the agarbatti comes at an affordable price point— ₹10 for a pack of 10 sticks.