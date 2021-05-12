Why has the Godrej Consumer scrip jumped 20%?

To be sure, over the last few years, several management changes in the consumer sector have had a positive impact on the business prospects of companies. As analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd wrote in a report on 11 May, “While there are a lot of unknowns, history of CEO changes at Britannia Industries Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, HUL, Dabur India Ltd suggest that a new leader could bring about a paradigm shift, driving significant shareholder value." The broker added, “GCPL has underperformed most peers in the past few years, which may change as the new leader brings-in a new strategy that may entail some hard decisions."