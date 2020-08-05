Godrej Consumer Products Ltd’s (GCPL) June quarter results are unimpressive to start with. Its adjusted consolidated profit of ₹300 crore is lower than Street’s estimate of ₹315 crore. Revenues were flattish.

Gross margins have contracted by 285 basis points (one basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point). In keeping with the trend seen in many consumer firms’ results this time around, GCPL too has curtailed its advertising spends. The company’s advertising and publicity expenses declined by 46% year-on-year, which helped Ebitda margin expand by 91 basis points to 20.3%.

Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation; a key measure of profitability.

In general, analysts worry about the Africa business, which reported a small Ebitda loss for the quarter. Analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities point out, “Africa needs a fix and the company acknowledges the same," adding that GCPL’s optimism on revival in Africa is high but the Street’s confidence remains low.

According to JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd, “There is sequential (revenue) improvement, though, between April to June but management alluded to severe drag from execution challenges—these are sought to be addressed now that new CEO (Dharnesh Gordhon—ex-Nestle) has taken charge of the business." Needless to say, investors will keep a close eye on the recovery in this portfolio, hereon.

Since the results were declared, the GCPL stock has lost about 3% on NSE. To be sure, investors have no reason to complain. GCPL shares are about 11% lower than its pre-covid highs in January, which isn’t bad at all. This also means valuations are pricey. The stock trades at a valuation multiple of nearly 48 times trailing 12-month earnings.

To be sure, there are some bright spots in last quarter’s results. For one, Indonesia did well, clocking 5% revenue growth. The India business too posted 5% revenue growth with an underlying volume growth of 3%. Here, household insecticides (HI) posted a robust 27% growth whereas soaps and hair colours were muted. The hygiene category saw strong momentum as well.

“The company is no longer in denial about its growth struggles and we believe course correction efforts will bear results," Kotak analysts wrote in a report on 4 August. Going ahead, how this plays out would determine the stock’s trajectory.

