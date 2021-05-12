Godrej Consumer’s Q4 revenues in-line, but margins miss estimates

Commenting on the India business performance, analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd said, “Two-year CAGR works out to around 5%, which is quite similar to past two quarters’ trend." CAGR is short for compound annual growth rate. JM’s analysts point out in a report, “Domestic growth was led by soaps +41% (2-year CAGR of 4%) and household insecticides +34% (2-year CAGR of 6%). Hair-colours revenue is lower than two-year ago level—likely due to its relatively discretionary nature."