Godrej Consumer’s profit warning intensifies gloom in FMCG sector
- The stock dropped more than 8% on Monday after the company warned of weaker margin and volumes in Q3, dragging other FMCG stocks down with it.
Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd’s (GCPL) plummeted more than 8% on Monday after it warned of weaker margin and volumes for the three months to December (Q3FY25). After market hours on Friday, GCPL said its India business is expected to report flattish volume growth this quarter. For perspective, in the first half of FY25 (H1FY25), GCPL’s domestic volume growth was 7-8%.