Godrej Consumer’s profit warning intensifies gloom in FMCG sector

But investors should not lose sleep over margins. “GCPL’s raw material basket saw steep inflation in FY21/22 with sharp uptick in both palm oil as well as crude. As a result, we had seen standalone/consolidated gross margin compression of about 700-800bps over FY19-23," said a JM Financial Institutional Securities report dated 8 December. “Once the inflation cycle reversed, it recouped the majority of the losses in FY24 (standalone/consolidated gross margin expansion of about 600-700 bps). Currently, palm oil is inflationary while crude prices have been stable to benign," it added. What also helps this time around is that GCPL’s international business margins are in a relatively better shape.