Godrej Consumer Q3: A perfect storm of cost pressures, weak demand
Summary
- In a disappointing quarter, Godrej Consumer reported a sharp decline in profitability as urban demand slows. Investors are cautious while the management is hopeful of a business recoup in FY26
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd’s (GCPL) third quarter of FY25 was gloomy, and it did not come as a surprise. The company had already informed in a pre-quarter update in early December that Q3 revenue and profitability would be weak as its India business was facing challenges in soaps and household insecticides. These segments contribute significantly to the overall mix.