Godrej Consumer Q3: A perfect storm of cost pressures, weak demand

Investors are, however, cautious. Since its pre-quarter update was out on 6 December after market hours, GCPL’s shares are down 9% and are currently trading at just about 7% above their 52-week lows of ₹1,055.05 apiece seen on 30 December. “The management is hopeful of a business recoup in FY26, and where we see need for enhanced execution," said a report by Emkay Global Financial Services, adding, “Upholding market share in soap and accelerating growth in household insecticides would be key."