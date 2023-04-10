Godrej Properties investors in a happy place on record bookings

Godrej Properties investors in a happy place on record bookings2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 11:23 AM IST
- A pick-up in business development momentum and improved visibility on bookings, is a positive. However, remember that company's aggressive land acquisition strategy and elevated debt have weighed heavily on the stock, especially because many peers have been on a debt reduction spree
Shares of real estate developer Godrej Properties Ltd surged around 8% on the National Stock Exchange on Monday as investors cheered the company's robust March quarter (Q4FY23) business update.
