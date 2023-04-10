Godrej Properties investors in a happy place on record bookings

A pick-up in business development momentum and improved visibility on bookings, is a positive. However, remember that company's aggressive land acquisition strategy and elevated debt have weighed heavily on the stock, especially because many peers have been on a debt reduction spree. The worry is that Godrej Properties cost of borrowing could escalate on further transmission of interest rate hikes. Consequently, in the last one year, the Godrej Properties stock has declined 28%. This is double of sector index Nifty Realty's 14% fall in the same duration. So, management commentary on these aspects would be crucial.