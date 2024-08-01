Godrej Properties has to make room for either capex or debt
Summary
- Going ahead, the focus for Godrej Properties would be on generating higher operating cash flows. But the company would need to invest in buying land parcels to drive pre-sales growth
Godrej Properties Ltd has started FY25 on a strong note with pre-sales or bookings in the June quarter rising 283% year-on-year to ₹8,637 crore, aided by the sale of 8.99 million square feet (msf) of area. This marks the company’s highest-ever quarterly sales for Q1.