Godrej Properties Ltd's debt overshadows robust pre-sales

For now, the management aims to take a more calibrated approach to business development activities by focusing on markets where the company does not have a presence, and those which are seeing a rapid churn in inventory. Against this backdrop, the company’s gross development value (GDV) potential for the first nine months of FY24 stands at ₹8,425 crore. In FY24, the company hopes to add ₹15,000 crore of GDV.