Godrej Properties: Market-share push hinges on geographic diversification

Q3 pre-sales rose 55% year-on-year to ₹8,421 crore. MMR accounted for 38% of booking value, led by the successful launch of Godrej Trilogy at Worli, followed by NCR and Bengaluru. The company launched 11 new projects and phases across nine cities during the quarter. For 9MFY26, pre-sales increased 25% year-on-year to ₹24,008 crore, its best-ever Q3 and nine-month performance, and the fourth consecutive quarter with bookings exceeding ₹7,000 crore.