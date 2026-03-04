Godrej Properties: Market-share push hinges on geographic diversification

On Wednesday, the residential developer announced two land acquisitions. It bought 11.36 acres in Gurugram, Haryana, with an estimated revenue potential of more than ₹4,500 crore, strengthening its exposure to the National Capital Region (NCR). It also won an e-auction for a prime five-acre parcel off EM Bypass in Kolkata, where the proposed premium residential project carries an estimated revenue potential of about ₹1,650 crore.