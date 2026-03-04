Godrej Properties: Market-share push hinges on geographic diversification

Godrej Properties Ltd is widening its geographic footprint, deepening its presence across micro-markets in a bid to reduce concentration risk and sustain growth.
On Wednesday, the residential developer announced two land acquisitions. It bought 11.36 acres in Gurugram, Haryana, with an estimated revenue potential of more than ₹4,500 crore, strengthening its exposure to the National Capital Region (NCR). It also won an e-auction for a prime five-acre parcel off EM Bypass in Kolkata, where the proposed premium residential project carries an estimated revenue potential of about ₹1,650 crore.
The additions support its medium-term pre-sales trajectory and market share ambitions at a time when concerns of a slowdown persist in key markets such as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune amid affordability pressures following price hikes.
Despite robust pre-sales, Godrej held a market share of less than 5% across tier-1 cities—MMR, NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai—in 2025, indicating headroom for expansion, management said. In the December quarter (Q3FY26), bookings were geographically diversified, with no single market contributing more than 30% of booking value.
Q3 pre-sales rose 55% year-on-year to ₹8,421 crore. MMR accounted for 38% of booking value, led by the successful launch of Godrej Trilogy at Worli, followed by NCR and Bengaluru. The company launched 11 new projects and phases across nine cities during the quarter. For 9MFY26, pre-sales increased 25% year-on-year to ₹24,008 crore, its best-ever Q3 and nine-month performance, and the fourth consecutive quarter with bookings exceeding ₹7,000 crore.
With 74% of its annual booking value guidance achieved, management is confident of surpassing its FY26 target of ₹32,500 crore, driven by new launches and traction in ongoing projects.
For Q4FY26, the company has lined up launches in Greater Noida (Golf Links and Sigma III), Bengaluru (Hoskote and Airport Road), MMR (Kharghar and Panvel) and Pune (Upper Kharadi), along with new phases of existing developments.
Antique Stock Broking, in a dealer channel check dated 26 February, said Bengaluru continued to witness strong absorption in Q4, similar to Q2 and Q3, with new launches receiving encouraging responses. The brokerage noted that Godrej has a significant launch pipeline concentrated in Bengaluru and Noida, two markets seeing healthy absorption. It expects the company to reach ₹35,000 crore in FY26 pre-sales.
On the other hand, Nuvama Research has cautioned that 2026 has commenced on a sombre note with housing sales by value, at a pan-India level, dipping 7% year-on-year in January. “While sales surged 30% year-on-year in Bengaluru, they were up around 3-4% year-on-year each in the MMR and Chennai,” said Nuvama’s report dated 24 February.
PropEquity data compiled by Nuvama showed that year-on-year absorption dipped by around 20-26% each in the NCR, Kolkata and Hyderabad and by 10% in Pune in January.
Godrej Properties’ management expects to meet its FY26 collection guidance of ₹21,000 crore. On the business development front, Godrej Properties added 12 projects spanning with gross development value in 9MFY26, or revenue potential of Rs24,650 crore, beating its annual guidance by 23%.
Even so, investor sentiment remains fragile amid geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over the business impact of artificial intelligence. The stock fell 4% on Wednesday and is down 17% over the past year, reflecting concerns over the sustainability of pre-sales growth despite a healthy launch pipeline.