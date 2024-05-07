Markets
Godrej Properties places building blocks for FY25, but may stumble
Summary
- Concerns around free cash flows and high land acquisition costs could derail the company’s well-laid plans
Shares of Godrej Properties Ltd surged to a new 52-week high of ₹2,912.45 apiece on Tuesday, marking a 10% increase over the past three trading days, driven by impressive results for the March quarter (Q4FY24).
