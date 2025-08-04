Godrej Properties eyes growth. But will Q1 snags and weak demand hold it back?
Godrej Properties has set an ambitious ₹32,500 crore pre-sales target for FY26, but after a weak Q1 and softening demand in key markets, investors are questioning whether it can deliver.
Godrej Properties Ltd is targeting pre-sales, or bookings, of ₹32,500 crore for FY26, implying 10% year-on-year growth. But after an 18% year-on-year drop in pre-sales during the June quarter (Q1FY26) to ₹7,082 crore, investors may question whether the goal is ambitious.