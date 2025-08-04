Godrej Properties eyes growth. But will Q1 snags and weak demand hold it back?

So far in 2025, Godrej’s shares are down 25%, underperforming the Nifty Realty index’s 13% decline. There is growing concern about softening housing demand in the company’s key markets of Bengaluru, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and NCR. To offset its geographic concentration risk, the company is expanding into tier-2 cities in Q2FY26 and entering plotted developments in Raipur and Vadodara. But the gestation period and timely execution of these projects will be critical to meeting FY26 pre-sales targets.