Going into 2021, markets finally get rid of Brexit, but other risks remain

"Currently, the market is pricing in the first Fed hike in 2024. I tend to think we will get it sooner than that. If that’s true, there will be some great trades to put on. Maybe it’s because of inflation, or maybe it’s because of asset markets heating up. How will the Fed tighten? Well, it could stop buying junk bond ETFs. Or scale back corporate bond or mortgage-backed security (MBS) purchases. Maybe it stops QE altogether. This would certainly be a surprise!," he said in his blog on 24 December.