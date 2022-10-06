Going is getting tough for services

“The moderation was more marked than we expected and was broad-based in nature," said Miguel Chanco, chief emerging Asia economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. Similar to the headline services PMI index, the New Orders Index rose at the slowest pace since March. The index measuring employment remained above the crucial 50-mark for the fourth consecutive month in September. However, that doesn’t mean the outlook is bright on this front. “Elsewhere, the punchy spike in headcounts moderated substantially too, with this gauge dropping to 52.5, after spiking to a multi-year high of 54.4 in the previous month, seemingly out of nowhere," Chanco said. In the short-run the demand for labour is likely to soften, given that the index measuring backlogs of work is slowing sharply, he cautioned.