Gold auctions signal household distress

What should raise concern is the change in the triggers for availing of gold loans during the pandemic and the shift in the profile of borrowers. “There is a new segment availing of gold loans, which is what we call the middle class," said C.V.R. Rajendran, managing director of CSB Bank. The large swathe of middle-income households enjoys access to cheap bank funding, even unsecured. According to Rajendran, that has changed as covid has hit household incomes and made lenders wary of unsecured lending. Gold loans are secured, and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) relaxation on loan-to-value ratios for banks has given lenders enough incentive to get into this operations-intensive segment. One of the indicators of middle-income households utilizing gold loans is the increase in ticket size. CSB Bank, an old hand at gold-based lending, has seen its ticket size increase to ₹1 lakh in the June quarter from roughly ₹60,000-70,000 two years ago. Muthoot Finance’s average ticket size has grown to about ₹50,000, from roughly ₹30,000 a year ago. “The unsecured book has become uncomfortable for banks because of covid. Gold loans work in multiple ways; it is fully secure, and the asset is liquid. If you can ride the gold price fluctuation, it is a great bet," said an analyst requesting anonymity.

