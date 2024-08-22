Sinking copper-gold ratio signals elevated global economic distress

As things stand, copper prices are unlikely to see a quick turnaround, especially due to the economic slowdown in China. The easing of strike risks at a key copper mine, Escondida in Chile, can bring some respite on the supply, adding to the downward pressure on copper prices. The outlook for gold seems to be bright, and a key near-term cue is the US Fed chair Jerome Powell’s keynote speech at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday.