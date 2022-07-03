The economic logic of making gold pricier

All these factors, along with higher gold imports, have put pressure on the value of the rupee against the dollar. The government cannot limit higher oil imports. At the same time, even a hint of preventing foreign institutional investors from selling stocks and repatriating money will only lead to a further fall in stock prices. In this scenario, the government is doing what it can do. One step has been increasing the import duty on gold. Given its high price, gold, unlike silver, has very few industrial uses. The idea is that the higher import duty will make gold more expensive. Higher prices will hopefully dampen demand and, in the process, help control the demand for dollars and the trade deficit.