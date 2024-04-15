Gold finance cos enter FY25 with a bang
Summary
- Regulatory tightening on unsecured loans and rising capital costs could also be a sentiment positive for gold-backed lenders
Listed gold loan financiers are in the spotlight as price of gold inches higher. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold is currently trading above the ₹72,000 per 10 grams mark. This rise in prices means a higher value of collateral and aids gold loan assets under management (AUM) of lenders. In the March quarter (Q4FY24), spot gold prices on the MCX increased 16% sequentially.